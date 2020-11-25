North-east residents fork out more than £10 million in extra delivery charges

Residents in areas of the north-east have been forced to pay more than £10 million in extra delivery charges this year.

A study conducted by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) revealed consumers are still being hit in the pocket based on where they live – despite campaigns to end punitive charges based on their postcode.

The research examines the amount each constituency area in Scotland has to pay compared with the rest of the UK.

It found that across the country, Scots have had to pay an extra £43 million this year to have goods delivered to their homes.

In the north-east, the constituencies of Moray, Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Aberdeenshire East and Aberdeenshire West are all heavily affected by extra charges.

In Banffshire and Buchan Coast, residents had to stump up just under £2.2 million, while in Aberdeenshire East, the bill was more than £2.6 million.

Aberdeenshire West residents paid out more than £2.3 million – but in neighbouring Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, the total bill for all residents was just £25,000, highlighting the huge discrepancy between different areas.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “As more people have turned to online shopping while staying at home, people living in the north-east have been unfairly hit by additional costs for purchases once again.

“This additional ‘delivery tax’ means people living in more northerly parts of Scotland are hit by additional costs that others do not have to pay.

“It is simply outrageous that millions of pounds of eye-watering charges have been added to even the smallest of orders.”

Moray residents forked out an additional £2.995 million in charges – sparking anger from local MSP Richard Lochhead, who has fronted several campaigns against unfair delivery costs.

He said: “It is hugely frustrating to see that shoppers in Scotland have been forced to fork out an additional £43.1 million on parcel delivery surcharges this year simply because of where they live.

“Despite widespread support for the Fair Delivery Charges campaign charges continue to rise year-on-year. Since I started this campaign, the cost of these surcharges has increased by an eyewatering £6.8m.

“The campaign is making a positive difference but given that online shopping is on the rise, particularly this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, so is the postcode penalty paid by households and businesses in Scotland.

“Scottish consumers in rural areas – who are often more dependent on online shopping than those who live on the mainland – should not have to live with these eye-watering surcharges. Having to pay extra delivery charges will really hit the pockets of working families this festive season.

“We know times are tough for businesses at the moment, but consumers should not be bearing the brunt of these challenges. I would urge all delivery companies to level the playing field for everyone and stop adding on these ridiculous surcharges.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson added: “We know many high streets were in decline pre-covid and a national lockdown has driven more people to purchase what they need online.

“However, we can see this clearly has an impact on our retail sector and on the costs of purchases by constituents in the north-east who are unfairly hit by additional costs of online shopping.

“My colleagues Richard Lochhead MSP and Drew Hendry have been campaigning on this very issue for the past few years, but it seems online retailers have taken advantage of lockdown to hike additional costs up once again.”