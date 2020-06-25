North-east residents flock to beaches as temperatures soar

North-east residents took to the beach today as temperatures soared.

Scotland had its highest temperature so far this year with the thermometer reaching 30C in Prestwick.

Meanwhile, the mercury hit 25C in Aboyne and 20C in Aberdeen.

That compares to the 23.7C recorded at Aberdeen Airport yesterday, and 21C in the city centre.

The sunny weather won’t last long, however, as the Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in the north-east. A flood alert has also been issued.

Previously the warning covered 12pm tomorrow until 6am on Saturday, however the warning has now been extended until 9am.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The rain and thunder will likely kick in around lunchtime tomorrow for the north-east.

“We have a warning out from lunchtime on Friday for the risk of thunderstorms. Not everybody is going to see them but if you do catch one you will certainly know about it.

“They will carry on rumbling through the rest of Friday and into Saturday too.

“Temperatures on Friday won’t be as high as Thursday but you may not feel it tomorrow because there will be a lot of humidity so it will feel warm.

“It will be Saturday and Sunday before we see the temperatures drop. By Sunday it will likely be 15C or 16C compared to the mid-twenties on Thursday.”