North-east residents face 3% council tax rise

North-east residents were today facing a 3% rise in their council tax bill.

Fears of an increase came after it was revealed finance secretary Derek Mackay’s funding settlement to councils factored in the local authorities approving the rise.

Leaders of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils said it was likely council tax bills would increase.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “We have little choice but to put council tax up.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford, said the settlement would put frontline services at risk as he bemoaned years of insufficient funding.

He said: “We will do what we can to preserve frontline services that people rely on day in and day out, but years of budget cuts mean that pressure on them is increasing.”

According to Mr Mackay’s figures, raising council tax by 3% would generate almost £80m across Scotland.

To meet the finance secretary’s £11.2 billion forecast, total council tax gathered in Aberdeen would increase by £3.669m in the coming year, giving a total of more than £376m.

Aberdeenshire would experience an increase of £4.197m.

Mr Mackay added: “The Scottish Government has continued to ensure that our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government.

“If local authorities choose to use their powers to increase council tax by up to 3% they can generate up to an additional £80m to support the delivery of essential local services.”