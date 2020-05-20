North-east residents enjoy hottest day of the year so far

North-east residents enjoyed the warmest day of the year as temperatures soared.

The Met Office confirmed temperatures at Aboyne and Fyvie Castle reached 22.5C today.

The locations were only topped by Kinlochewe in the Highlands, which reached 23C – the hottest area in Scotland.

However, the temperatures are not set to last throughout the rest of the week.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “It will get a bit cooler, so we will see more unsettled weather starting to creep in.”

Today, a weak band of rain is expected to pass around the middle of the day, along with some showers in the afternoon, and clouds with sunny spells.

She said: “On Thursday, the eastern areas will fare best, so Aberdeen might well reach 18 or 19 degrees.

“From Thursday night into Friday we will start to see more significant changes in the weather.

“We will probably see some persistent rain arriving by Friday morning in the early hours and that could be quite heavy at times.

“It will also be accompanied by quite some strong winds, so a windy and wet day for at least the start of Friday.”

On Friday the weather will begin to cool further, with temperatures decreasing to around 16 or 17C at the start of the weekend.

She added: “Into the weekend it will probably lower again to about 13C for Saturday and then increase a little bit again on Sunday to 16 or 17C.”

“By the start of next week were going to start seeing more settled weather, so probably a little more drier into next week for the weekend.”