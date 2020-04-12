North-east residents encouraged to watch for wildlife as lockdown continues

North-east residents are being encouraged to use their spare time during the lockdown to note wildlife in their gardens or seen on walks.

The North East Scotland Biological Records Centre (NESBReC) runs a database of Aberdeenshire animal sightings and receives about 50,000 from the public every year.

Now they are urging locals to use their extra time at home by capturing images of creatures like frogs and toads and sending them in to be collated.

NESBReC co-ordinator Glenn Roberts described the type of animals to look out for in gardens.

He said: “All sorts of wildlife can be seen from early spring onwards, especially in people’s gardens or right by their houses.

“For example, common frogs and toads are pretty widespread at the moment and can be found in gardens, especially ones with ponds in them.

“They are pretty easy to identify and are slow moving so can be easily photographed as well.

“Butterflies will be far more evident in the next few months, and there are a diverse range of species in the north-east, including the most common one, the red admiral, which is easily recognised with its black wings and orange bands.”

With the roads much quieter due to the lockdown, Mr Roberts also believes that some animals rarely seen in the city might make an appearance.

He said: “People might find more foxes out on the streets if they become less busy. They could walk down the city streets and come into more gardens.

“I think with people not being out and about so much in general, animals like foxes and deer will become more confident and come out to new areas to forage for food.

“This could be a good thing for children, as when they are out walking beside parks or on paths, they can see more rabbits or even molehills.”

If you happen to spot some wildlife, you can note it down and contact NESBReC to help the group compile its database.

Information on sightings should be sent to http://www.nesbrec.org.uk/recording-services/online-form/recent