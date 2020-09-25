North-east residents encouraged to take part in household dinner party for children’s charity

North-east families are being invited to enjoy a dinner party within their own households to help raise funds for a children’s charity.

The Great CHAS Dinner Party was originally planned to be a one-day-only gala fundraiser, but because of the latest Covid-19 restrictions, the charity has now extended the event to run every day in October.

For a fee of £25 to take part, participants will receive a bespoke dinner party pack, a discount code for a luxury Haar at Home box and will be entered into a prize draw to win a meal for two at top St Andrews restaurant, Haar.

Those who sign up to host their own Great CHAS Dinner Party can hold it on any evening of their choosing in October and can also decide on their own running order for events.

CHAS high profile events manager, Diane Alton, said: “Throughout lockdown, CHAS has continued to keep the joy alive for all the children and families it supports and we want to share some of that joy with other families across Scotland.

“The Great CHAS Dinner Party truly is the perfect event to give family members and households something to look forward to at this uncertain time, especially in the run up to the October holidays.”

To register for the Great CHAS Dinner Party visit www.chas.org.uk/dinnerparty