North-east residents encouraged to sign up for online platform

A north-east council is encouraging residents to register for a new online platform.

MyAberdeenshire allows residents to request birth certificates, receive automatic alerts for jobs and complete an online form for a fishing permit.

There is a host of resources for parents, carers and guardians whose children attend schools in the region.

Topping up school meal payments and registering for school closure information are among the functions available.

A new webpage called Parents Portal will also be available soon which will allow residents to access a variety of resources digitally to save time, money and paper.

To sign up, or to find out more, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/my