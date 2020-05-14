North-east residents encouraged to recreate classic album covers

Aberdeen Performing Arts is asking residents of the north-east to recreate classic album covers as part of a new challenge.

APA – which runs His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree – set the task and has asked people from across the region to take part in the fun activity.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, it said: “There are so many iconic album covers, we’d love to see your unique take on them.

“Think of your favourites and then make them for us in any way imaginable. Involve your spouse, flatmate or pets – but respect social distancing!

“Recreate them yourselves, with items found around the house or even draw them.

“We’re already looking forward to seeing your entries so post them to social media and don’t forget to tag us with #lemonsapa #hereforyou and #aberdeenperformingarts.”

To find out more about Aberdeen Performing Arts, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day