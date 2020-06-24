North-east residents encouraged to participate in virtual cycling challenge

A virtual cycling challenge has been organised by Aberdeenshire Council’s events team.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which normally organises the Great Inverurie Bike Ride and local triathlons, is encouraging people in the north-east to take part in its 7 Day Virtual Pedal Challenge.

Using the same online leaderboard system as the recent virtual run event, cyclists can set a distance target then enter their times, even challenging friends and family.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “Whether you’re a competitive cyclist or a complete beginner, it’s designed to help give you some motivation or a training opportunity for any events on the horizon.

“You can even work as a team to meet a challenge you set yourselves and have some fun doing it.

“All you have to do to take part is set your target distance then record your daily cycle rides over a week.”

Entries to the 7-day Virtual Pedal Challenge are open from now until Tuesday, June 30. Entry is free, with the option to donate to Home-Start Garioch.

For more information and to take part, visit https://bit.ly/LLApedal