North-east residents encouraged to get involved with ‘sound walks’

Six “sound walks” have been launched to encourage people to get out walking in their community and listen to noises around them.

A unique walk has been created for Banff, Wrack Woods, Ladysbridge Village, New Byth, Sandhaven and Rosehearty.

All you need is a device and a set of headphones. As you walk along the route, different sounds will play at different points, along with a voiceover which will act as a ‘sonic guide’.

The walks can be enjoyed by individuals or by family groups as a fun and interesting way to spend time outdoors.

The project was commissioned by Live Life Aberdeenshire’s arts and heritage team while school pupils, local writers and community volunteers worked with artists Pete Stollery and Bryan Angus Art to write the audio guides and record voice overs.

To find full instructions on how to access and use them, visit the Live Life Aberdeenshire website at https://bit.ly/31TpaYU