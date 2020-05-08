Show Links
North-east residents encouraged to get involved with social media campaign

by Zoe Phillips
08/05/2020, 7:31 pm Updated: 08/05/2020, 7:32 pm
North-east residents are being encouraged to upload pictures for a visual map
North-east residents are being encouraged to get involved in a social media campaign.

It comes after hundreds of views from attractions and homes across Scotland were shared online as part of the VisitScotland’s campaign, #AWindowOnScotland.

Since the national tourism organisation launched the initiative three weeks ago, the hashtag has been used around 2.5k times across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, creating a visual map of the country’s villages, towns and cities.

