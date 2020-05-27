North-east residents encouraged to get involved with Dementia Awareness Week

Alzheimer Scotland is calling on people in the north-east to get involved with Dementia Awareness Week.

The charity is aiming to highlight and support the 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland, as well as their families and carers.

You can get involved with Dementia Awareness Week, which runs from June 1 to June 7, by becoming a dementia friend or by supporting the Alzheimer Scotland Fair Dementia Care Campaign.

A statement from Alzheimer Scotland read: “Support like this makes a real difference to the lives of people living with dementia and their carers, many of whom are already at crisis point and are relying on Alzheimer Scotland as a lifeline.

“This help will go a long way in supporting our frontline services throughout Scotland and for that we are deeply grateful.”

To support Alzheimer Scotland visit www.alzscot.org/donate

You can also join the Dementia Awareness Week conversation on Twitter with @alzscot using #DementiaAwareness.