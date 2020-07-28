North-east residents encouraged to get involved with active challenge for charity

People in Aberdeen are being encouraged to raise funds to feed hungry children by taking part in an active challenge.

Mary’s Meals wants supporters to get active and make a donation, or ask for sponsorship, for every mile they achieve in the Miles for Mary’s Meals challenge.

Karen Gray, director of communications said: “Whether it’s running a marathon, committing to a daily walk or getting on your bike, there are lots of ways you can take part in our Miles For Mary’s Meals campaign.

“Simply set yourself a challenge and raise funds for every mile you meet.”

Mary’s Meals serves nutritious meals in schools in 19 of the world’s poorest countries.

Mary’s Meals provides chronically hungry children with one meal every school day, encouraging education that can lift them out of poverty in later life.

To find out more, or to get involved in the challenge, visit marysmeals.org.uk