North-east residents encouraged to continue to stay active after lockdown

Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to keep up their walking, wheeling and cycling habits after lockdown.

Both cycling and walking increased in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with an overall 85% rise in walking and cycling in the city.

Aberdeen City and Shire councils are encouraging residents in both areas to keep on cycling and walking as much as possible rather than driving.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council read: “For commuters coming into Aberdeen from Aberdeenshire, they could maybe think about using the park and ride sites at Bridge of Don, Craibstone or Kingswells to park their car and ride their bike. Parking is free at all the sites.

“For people who live and work in an Aberdeenshire town or a city community, walking or cycling to work would be a fantastic way of keeping up exercise levels or step counts.”

For full details and links to walking cycling trails, visit https://bit.ly/3eypCyo