North-east residents encouraged to complete survey on coronavirus challenges

The Scottish Government is encouraging north-east residents to complete a survey on how to overcome the challenges faced in the coming months.

The survey closes on May 11 at 10pm and is a chance for residents to have their say on the transition out of lockdown.

A Scottish Government statement read: “The emergence of coronavirus is the biggest global challenge that humanity has faced for generations.

“We want your views on how we overcome the challenges ahead.”

“We would like to hear your thoughts, concerns and any ideas you have about transitioning out of the current lockdown situation.”

To complete the survey, visit www.ideas.gov.scot/covid-19-a-framework-for-decision-making/?sort_order=most_comments

The Scottish Government expects a high level of engagement and request that you are patient and try again later if the site becomes slow or temporarily unavailable.

