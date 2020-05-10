North-east residents encouraged to complete Police Scotland survey

North-east residents are being encouraged to complete a survey by Police Scotland.

The questionnaire aims to gather information on how safe people feel and is an opportunity to raise any concerns.

A Police Scotland statement reads: “We recognise the importance of understanding the views and priorities of Scotland’s diverse communities.

“This survey is a platform for you to give us your views and opinions during these challenging times and beyond.”

The survey will take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

It can be accessed by visiting https://consult.scotland.police.uk/surveys/your-police-2020-2021/