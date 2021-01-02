North-east residents encouraged to complete activities to be entered into a prize draw

Live Life Aberdeenshire is encouraging north-east residents to complete a range of activities to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

People of all ages are being asked to complete eight activities over the winter months as part of a “Winter Words” competition, which runs until Saturday, March 27.

Those taking part can sign up to Winter Words as an individual, as a family, or even a group and can take part as many times as they want.

Anyone interested should sign up to Winter Words and download a collectors card which can be used to mark off any activities you complete.

After completing the eight activities, cards should be returned to Live Life Aberdeenshire to be entered into a prize draw.

Some activity ideas include reading a book by an author you’ve never read before,

reading a book in a place you never usually read, using the online library catalogue to order a book or reading a book with a parent or younger sibling.

Participants can also go for a walk and listen to an eAudiobook available to download from Live Life Aberdeenshire’s online catalogue, knit a Cosy Bosie to donate to someone in their community or get active with an online exercise video.

To find out more, or to get involved, go to www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home/winter-words/