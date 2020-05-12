North-east residents encouraged to apply to be part of Debate Night programme

BBC Scotland is encouraging north-east residents to sign up to be virtual audience members for its Debate Night programme.

The programme is back and on a virtual tour of the country, with the next episode on Wednesday May 20 focusing on the Aberdeenshire area.

The audience will be able to put their questions and experiences directly to Scotland’s policymakers in their own words.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from BBC Scotland read: “BBC Scotland’s Debate Night is back for a second series, and we’re looking for residents of the Aberdeenshire area to be part of our audience from your home via laptop or PC, and have the chance to put your questions to Scotland’s politicians and public figures.”

Members of the public are asked to apply as themselves and not as representatives of a company or organisation.

The Aberdeenshire episode will take place on Wednesday May 20.

To sign up, visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight today and click ‘Join the Audience’.