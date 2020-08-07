North-east residents each win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

Four neighbours on a north-east street are celebrating after winning £1,000 each in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The group, who live on Dunnottar Road in Ellon, bagged the cash on Friday, when AB41 9JF was announced as the Daily Prize-winning postcode.

The draw was promoted by charity Depaul, which works to tackle the immediate and long-term effects of homelessness for young people and to provide safe and stable futures for them.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefited from players’ support, and local charities are now able to apply for funding.