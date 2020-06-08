North-east residents can now visit recycling centres twice a week

North-east residents can now make twice weekly trips to recycling centres.

Aberdeenshire Council is allowing households to make two bookings within seven days to access their centres.

Meanwhile, from Wednesday cardboard and glass will be accepted and from next Monday this will be extended to all usual waste materials, including mixed recycling, bulky items, oils, wood and metal.

Also from Monday, waste will no longer be required to be bagged.

However, textiles will not be accepted at recycling centres in Inverurie, Huntly, Ellon and Westhill because the council’s contractor is unable to collect from those locations at the moment.

These services will be reintroduced as soon as possible.

Residents will no longer be assigned to a bay but will instead take their materials into the correct skips while maintaining physical distancing.

The number of people visiting a centre at the same time has been limited to make sure this is possible.

From June 22, booking slots will be available for vans and trailers to access the centres.

Residents should ensure they make a booking specifically for a van or trailer as they require more space than other vehicles.

The decision to re-open some of the facilities has been taken in accordance with Government guidelines.

Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “Thanks to the new arrangements and the tremendous help and support of both residents and our staff, phase one of the reopening schedule has been an outstanding success.

“As we stressed from the start, that patience and understanding within our communities has enabled us to progress through the phases of reopening far quicker than planned, and allowed us to significantly increase the type of materials being accepted and the introduction of vans and trailers to our facilities.

“However, I would remind residents that the booking system is likely to remain in place as long as physical-distancing is required to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

You can make your booking at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentrebookings

For those who do not have access to a computer, telephone booking can be made by calling Aberdeenshire Council’s Wasteline on 03456 081207.