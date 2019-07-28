North-east residents asked to take advantage of new-look careers centre

Residents have been urged to take advantage of a newly refurbished careers centre in the north-east.

Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) facility on Constitution Street, Inverurie, is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays, giving people the chance to get advice from qualified career advisors.

An open day was held earlier this month aimed at helping residents to find out more about the work done in the area.

Suzie Ross, SDS team leader, said: “The centre is now a light, bright and relaxed space to chat through all your options.

“Inverurie is central in Aberdeenshire and meeting space is always at a premium, so we wanted to let partners see we can accommodate meetings and events as part of our work.”

The body has already set in motion plans to work with Inverurie Academy to help students with future career choices.

Suzie added: “We are in talks with Inverurie Academy to hold one of their employability classes in the centre on a day when we are not usually open to the public.

“Inverurie Academy is also keen to start taking pupils out of the classroom into the world of work.”