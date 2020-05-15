Gardeners’ photos wanted for Aberdeen in Bloom contest

Aberdeen City Council is encouraging residents to submit pictures of their garden in celebration of the city in bloom.

Residents are asked to send in photographs showing their work in six themes – make or design a scarecrow, garden wildlife, favourite viewpoint, splash of colour, home-grown dish, and proud of my planting.

It comes after the council’s annual garden competition was cancelled due to coronavirus.

It is hoped the photos will be used in an exhibition later in the year, when Government restrictions allow.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “While it’s disappointing we’ve had to cancel this year’s competition, we know how important it is to celebrate what we have been doing during these challenging times.”

The photographs should be sent to CAIB@aberdeencity.gov.uk showing work in the six themes.

There is no age restriction for residents submitting photographs and a closing date will be determined at a later date.