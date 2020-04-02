North-east residents asked to solve garden waste dilemma with compost heap

A north-east council has suggested residents make their own composter to solve the issue of disposing of grass cuttings during coronavirus.

As the weather gets warmer more people are mowing their laws. However Aberdeenshire Council’s household recycling centres and and seasonal garden waste outlets are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And rather than asking people to put cut grass in their landfill bins, the local authority has suggested people get creative and make their own composter.

