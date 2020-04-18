North-east residents asked to give thumbs-up to their postie

North-east residents are being asked to give their postie a thumbs-up as they go about their rounds during the Covid-19 crisis.

Royal Mail launched the initiative yesterday and is asking people to say thanks with a thumbs-up from a safe two-metre distance – just over the height of a postbox.

For many people, their local postie will be one of the few friendly faces they see each day and it is also hoped the idea will remind people to not reach out and take parcels to ensure contact free delivery.

The move comes as postmen and women across the UK have been inundated with thank you messages and pictures from children and customers.

Ricky McAulay, national service delivery director for Royal Mail, said: “We know how much people like to say ‘hi’ or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep.

‘THUMBS UP’ FOR YOUR POSTIE! 👍 We’re asking the nation to show support for your postie by giving them a ‘thumbs up’. This can be in real life (please keep a 2m distance!) or simply share your selfies with your thumbs up using #ThumbsUpForYourPostie.https://t.co/aYRAubq8it pic.twitter.com/34DNuCbeQU — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) April 17, 2020

“During this time, we need to find new ways of staying connected, while also protecting our communities.

“We hope that giving a thumbs-up is a handy way of reminding people to keep a safe distance when we are out and about delivering the post.

“I would also like to thank our people for doing such a great job at this challenging time.”

Royal Mail is also encouraging children to put thumbs-up pictures in their front windows, making them as bold and creative as possible.

Templates can be downloaded from www.royalmail.com

Customers can get involved by using the hashtag #ThumbsUpForYourPostie when sharing selfies with their thumbs-up.

