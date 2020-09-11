North-east residents asked to give opinions on policing

People living in the north-east are being encouraged to make their views known about policing in their area.

Police Scotland launched a survey called Your Police 2020-21, which is aimed to gather feedback from across the country on the policing response to coronavirus.

It also includes questions on public confidence in the police and perception of crime in local areas.

Tens of thousands of responses have already been received, however officers are keen that as many people take part as possible.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “The survey is open throughout the year to help us identify and understand people’s opinion of their local police service, as well as any concerns about safety and wellbeing in their area. During these challenging times and beyond, I would strongly urge people to take the time now to give us your views and opinions as your feedback will ensure that our approaches to policing are relevant and supporting the communities we serve.

“We have maintained a strong level of public confidence in Scottish policing over the past few months and we value the strong relationships we have with our communities. The survey takes no longer than 10 minutes to complete, so in the time it takes to have a quick cup of tea, you can play a crucial role in shaping our services for the north-east and beyond.”

The survey can be completed online at http://consult.scotland.police.uk/surveys/your-police-2020-2021/ or by calling 07717150296 and leaving a message, where a member of the survey team will call you back.