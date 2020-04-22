North-east residents asked to dispose of waste responsibly during pandemic

Residents across the north-east are being asked to manage their waste responsibility during the pandemic.

Recycling centres and seasonal garden waste collection points have been suspended in Aberdeenshire due to the coronavirus.

Now, the local authority has asked residents to not be tempted to burn their waste or resort to fly-tipping.

They should also be wary of unsolicited approaches from anybody offering to dispose of waste for a fee without checking the service is being provided by a licensed trader. This includes offers made on social media.

If you’re struggling to cope with the amount of waste in your bins, below are some tips for maximising space:

Recycle as much as you can. Materials that are accepted in your household recycling bin include: Paper, card and cardboard; plastics (i.e. bottles, pots, tubs and trays); metals (i.e. tins, cans, aerosols and foil); and cartons (i.e. food and drink tetra-paks).

Take advantage of your food caddy for all food waste. This includes tea bags and coffee grounds, fruit and vegetable peelings, out-of-date food (i.e. meat and fish), plate scrapings and leftovers, etc.

Compress your rubbish bags before putting them in your refuse bin. But please don’t be tempted to stand in your bins, as they’re tapered and your bags might get stuck and not empty into the lorry.

Break down recyclable goods (i.e. cereal boxes) and squish air out of bottles and plastic containers (i.e. milk cartons and juice bottles). You can also stack plastic pots or slot items inside each other to create extra space.

Avoid buying non-essential items or materials with excessive packaging, where possible.

If you’re making online purchases, any resulting boxes, bubble wrap or plastic wrapping can be safely stored out of your bins until the lockdown is lifted.

Glass bins are still being emptied, so take your glass with you to the supermarket when you go for your shop.

Think twice before starting a clear-out, as you may have to hold on to the waste until recycling centres reopen.

Ros Baxter, Waste Manager at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “As the weather gets nicer, many residents are beginning to garden and tidy up their outdoor space.

“The most environmentally friendly option for managing garden waste is home composting – garden waste can even be composted in a heap, or in a compost bin if you already have one. There is plenty of information available online for composting at home and building your own compost bin.

“If you only produce grass cuttings, try mixing them with an equal amount of shredded cardboard. They can also be used for mulching flower beds and nourishing the soil beneath hedges and bushes.

“We also ask residents to refrain from burning garden waste. Garden bonfires are detrimental to local air quality, may impact your health and that of your neighbours, along with adversely affecting neighbours with smoke and odour.”