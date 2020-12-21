North-east residents asked to check on neighbours over winter period

A north-east local authority is encouraging residents to check on their neighbours over the winter period.

As Covid-19 restrictions affect people having visitors to their homes and other methods of socialising, Moray Council has encouraged everyone to look out for each other, and in particular those who may be vulnerable.

This includes checking in on neighbours to see if they are okay, as this may make a huge difference to those socially isolated or vulnerable during the festive period.

Convener of Moray Council Councillor Shona Morrison said: “The winter months and festive period can be difficult for many of us. In a pandemic it’s going to be even tougher with the risk of loneliness heightened this year.

“Moray folk are known for their kindness and sense of community spirit so if everyone in Moray picks up the phone, knocks on one door or stops to chat to someone in their garden we can be sure that everyone has some contact this winter.

“Maybe your children could write a Christmas card for someone on their own this year? Children may also enjoy completing our colouring template to give to a neighbour. Or join them for a walk on one those lovely crisp, clear winter days. Perhaps you could pop a note through the letterbox with your phone number in case anyone needs help, so they have somewhere to turn.

“If someone you check in on needs help, we don’t expect you to fix everything. Just give them contact details for the people who can help and together we can keep everyone safe this winter.”

There is also a range of services people can contact if they need help this Christmas.

The Fairer Moray Forum has compiled a list of organisations, which can be found here.