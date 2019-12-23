North-east residents asked for views on policing

Residents in the north-east are being reminded to take their chance to give their views on policing.

Police Scotland is carrying out a survey to find out what those living in communities think should be prioritised both nationally and locally.

The Your Police survey aims to find out the best ways of communicating with residents.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, police said: “We are committed to using this information to shape our policing priorities – both locally in your area and nationally.

“We will do this through analysing your feedback and looking at data from a number of other important sources such as local and national crime trends.

“What you tell us will also influence how we communicate and engage with you and your community.”

To complete the consultation visit bit.ly/2r2cMWf. Completed surveys can also be sent to strategicplanningdevelopment@scotland.pnn.police.uk