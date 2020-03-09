North-east residents asked for views on electric vehicles

A survey asking north-east residents and businesses their opinion on electric vehicles closes this week.

Moray Council is working with Energy Saving Trust to find out what people think about the motors.

The survey also asks what methods of transport folk currently use, if they have heard of Scotland’s public network of electric vehicle chargers, what models of electric cars people are aware of, and what barriers they face when considering electric car ownership.

All answers will help the local authority decide about the demand for infrastructure in the region.

It closes on March 14 and is available on the Moray Council website.