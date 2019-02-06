North-east residents asked for views on how to improve their community

A call has been made for residents to give their views on what they want to see in their north-east community.

It is the latest in a series of consultations being carried out by Aberdeenshire Council for Portlethen.

The public meeting will be held tomorrow and will share some of the ideas previously suggested.

Residents were asked what they would like to see done regarding issues like public transport and community facilities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ron Sharp, chairman of Portlethen District Community Council, said he hoped it could bring people together to bring ideas forward. He said: “We were looking at Portlethen to see what improvements could be made.

“There were various categories, like transportation and community spaces, and this is to put forward points gathered at the consultations.

“We are looking to see if we can form different groups in the community to take some projects forward.

“The community are the experts – they have the local knowledge and know what they would want to do with the spaces available.”

The event takes place from 7pm tomorrow at Portlethen Academy.