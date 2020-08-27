North-east residents advised not to travel from outside Stonehaven to Fireballs display this Hogmanay

The organiser of a popular north-east Hogmanay celebration has advised people from outside the town not to make plans to attend its display.

The Stonehaven Fireballs Association has said it is working alongside Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland to see if the fireballs event can be considered to run on New Year’s Eve this year, due to coronavirus.

A busy event each year, it has not yet been cancelled, however guidelines will continue to be reviewed in the run up to Hogmanay.

However, the organisers have asked people not from Stonehaven to refrain from making plans to travel in to see the fireballs this year.

An update on the situation, posted on its Facebook page, states: “The Stonehaven Fireballs Association has been looking closely at the effects of the current coronavirus outbreak on large events and gatherings.

“We are working along side Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland to see if the event can even be considered to run.

“At this point, we are not cancelled but this status will be continually reviewed in line with Government guidelines in the lead up to Hogmanay.

“With this in mind – regretfully, we would advise that no-one outside of Stonehaven makes plans to travel to see the fireballs this Hogmanay.

“We are fortunate in that we are able to make a final decision quite late in the day – but we take the safety of the Auld Toon residents, Fireball Swingers, Marshals and the wider community very seriously and if the event can not be run safely, it will not be run at all.

“Thank you for your understanding and we will look to keep you all updated as best we can.”