North-east resident captures image of rare pine marten

A north-east homeowner has captured this image of a wild pine marten sitting on the wall in their garden.

The picture, shared by the RSPB Aberdeen and North East Scotland Facebook page, shows the animal in a garden in St Combs.

It’s believed it was spotted again near Crimonmogate, around three miles inland.

We've been sent an amazing photo of a pine marten taken last Thursday morning. What is amazing about it? Well it was… Posted by RSPB Aberdeen and North East Scotland on Monday, 10 June 2019

Pictures of the notoriously illusive animal are few and far between.

Records of pine martens in the north-east are rare, with previous sightings in the area dating back around 15 years.

More recently, Aberdeen City Council’s countryside rangers managed to capture one of the creatures on a night vision camera in Hazlehead Woods

A local mammal atlas, released in 2017, highlights the 43 species living wild in the north-east.

These include everything from bats to deers, and hedgehogs to the common seal.