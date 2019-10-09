North-east rescue dog Diesel to receive award at House of Lords

A north-east search and rescue dog is to be honoured with a special award at the House of Lords.

Ten-year-old Diesel and handler Gary Carroll, 49, from Torphins, work with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

His skills have also been used to assist after disasters abroad, including the 2015 Nepal earthquake. He has now been selected to receive a special award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Gary said: said: “I feel very grateful and honoured that Diesel is receiving this IFAW award, which we will be accepting on behalf of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and all the International Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers who all do fantastic work.”

We are delighted to announce that on Tuesday 15th October, Keith and Pauline will be going to London to the House of… Posted by THE NEW ARC on Wednesday, 9 October 2019

Also receiving an award are Keith and Pauline Marley, who founded the New Arc rescue centre in Auchnagatt.

Keith said: “It is humbling to receive an award for what we do.

“It is hard work but we really enjoy it and we have experienced all kinds of interesting callouts and incidents over the years.”

The awards will be presented by TV presenter Bill Oddie on October 15.