North-east rescue charity urging people to send video of injured animals to help prioritise cases

A wildlife and animal rescue charity is calling for people to send videos of injured animals to help it prioritise cases.

The New Arc has revealed calls have quadrupled over the past month, with concerned individuals sending in photos and video messages of injured animals via social media.

Founded by Keith and Pauline Marley 14 years ago, the Ellon-based charity said this would allow them to prioritise cases.

Keith here – Although the lockdown is affecting all of us The New Arc is continuing to operate as effectively as we can… Posted by THE NEW ARC on Monday, 13 April 2020

At first glance many animals can appear to be injured, but Keith, pictured with a rescued owl, said it pays to take a closer look.

He said: “We get phone calls about broken wings, and if it’s an oyster catcher or lap wing, they often pretend to be injured, which is something they do to lead people away from their nest.”

With its charity shop closed during the pandemic, and no volunteers, Keith and Pauline are struggling to deal with all incidents themselves.

He said: “Animals are full of behavioural things and nuisances, and a short video showing this behaviour could go a long way to solving the situation.”

To contact New Arc if you believe an animal is injured, call 0796 225 3867 or visit facebook.com/thenewarc.org/