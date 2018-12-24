Monday, December 24th 2018 Show Links
North-east rescue centre cooks up Christmas dinner for animals

by Danny McKay
24/12/2018, 1:21 pm
This year the New Arc Rescue Centre are making a Chrsitmas dinner for all the animals in their care
A north-east animal rescue centre is set to offer horses, chickens, pigs and even squirrels a special Christmas dinner this year.

The New Arc (North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre) near Ellon is preparing to give every one of its 350-400 animal residents a bit of festive cheer with a present and meal tailored to their taste.

Kevin Newell, 36, who volunteers full time at the centre, said the move was to turn the tables and give animals a treat themselves rather than them being the ones served up for Christmas dinner.

He said: “We want to show people you don’t need to have an animal on your plate for Christmas dinner.”

