North-east rescue centre cooks up Christmas dinner for animals

A north-east animal rescue centre is set to offer horses, chickens, pigs and even squirrels a special Christmas dinner this year.

The New Arc (North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre) near Ellon is preparing to give every one of its 350-400 animal residents a bit of festive cheer with a present and meal tailored to their taste.

Kevin Newell, 36, who volunteers full time at the centre, said the move was to turn the tables and give animals a treat themselves rather than them being the ones served up for Christmas dinner.

He said: “We want to show people you don’t need to have an animal on your plate for Christmas dinner.”