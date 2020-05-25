North-east remains ‘one of the safest place to live in Scotland’ say police

The north-east is one of the safest places in Scotland according to new figures.

Police Scotland’s latest performance report revealed that, over the course of a year, the north-east saw decrease in crimes committed.

The report highlighted that from 2019 to 2020, the north-east had recorded a fall in the number of offences and also a strong crime detection rate.

The number of violent crime Incidents in the region has fallen along with instances of house-breaking and vehicle crimes.

However, drug crimes, particularly supply charges, have increased as the result of a police crackdown to tackle the sale and supply of substances.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “Our police officers, police staff and Special Constables are committed to ensuring the north-east remains one of the safest place to live in Scotland and our focus on prevention is absolutely key to our activity each day.

“The strong relationships we have with our partners cannot be underestimated, as well as the targeted operations launched continuously throughout the year to send a clear message that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Protecting people and supporting victims of crime is a priority and we will continue to work alongside our partners to help the most vulnerable people, strengthen our support and find solutions to issues that cannot be fixed by one agency alone.

“An incredible amount of innovative work was carried out last year to identify vulnerable people being exploited by criminals linked to drugs – known as ‘cuckooing’ – with many people identified as victims now engaging with support services. This preventative work has been recognised at a national level and we are committed to continuing similar work throughout the next year.”

A total of 347 incidents were recorded under the new Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 which came into effect on April 1 2019.

The new law has made a significant difference to enforcement as officers are now trained to recognise a range of abusive techniques, including coercive and controlling behaviour.

Abusers from across Scotland must now face the consequences of abuse regardless of what form their abuse takes.

Chief Superintendent Thomson said: “These are unprecedented times we are living in and the strong relationship Police Scotland has with the public has never been more valued.

“We have always taken great pride in the strong links we have with communities in the north-east and despite the extraordinary powers police have recently been given to help keep people safe, I believe our relationships remain just as strong.

“These year-end figures – which build on the very positive work over past years – serve as a benchmark for the year ahead and I would like to thank the public for your continued support as we work hard to keep people safe.

“As DCC Taylor said today, Police Scotland is here to help and support you in keeping safe in all aspects of your life.”