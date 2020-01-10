North-east reindeer farm closes after visit from council health and safety inspectors

A north-east reindeer farm is set to close its doors following a visit from health and safety officials.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out an inspection at Ythanbank Reindeer after receiving a complaint.

Officials gave advice to the owners of the centre but bosses have now announced it is to close as a result of the visit.

In a statement, Ythanbank Reindeer said: “Aberdeenshire Council visited us and created a chain of events that means the council will not allow us to open again in our current format without installing warm/hot running water hand-washing at various locations throughout the property at prohibitive cost, or double fencing all animals and keeping the public at least one metre from them, which we refuse to do among many other demands.

“We have decided not to spend the money to implement needless changes (this is unrelated to them raising our licence fee over 300% and our insurance 100%).”

Although the facility is closed to the public, the reindeer and donkeys will continue to live at the centre.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “During a visit to the business in December, the owner was provided with proportionate advice for its 2020 activities on the provision of appropriate hand-wash facilities to safeguard visitors in line with guidance from the Health and Safety Executive.

“The owner was also reminded of the mandatory requirements for the correct labelling of re-packaged confectionery to safeguard consumers who may have allergies.

“While there have been no incidents at the site, public health is of paramount importance, particularly when people could become infected by micro-organisms such as E. coli O157 through direct contact with contaminated animals or contact with an environment contaminated with animal faeces where necessary protections aren’t in place.

“We are sorry to hear the business feels it cannot continue its festive programme and we remain open to further discussion to see if a way forward can be found.”