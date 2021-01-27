North-east registers 10 more Covid deaths as Scotland’s death toll rises by 92

Ten Covid deaths have been registered in the north-east over the past 24 hours.

Seven of those were in Aberdeenshire, while three were in Aberdeen.

Scotland’s death toll increased by 92, with 1,330 positive cases recorded across the country.

93 of these cases were registered in the NHS Grampian region, with the total figure for the health board now 12,167.

The test positivity rate in Scotland was 6.2%.

Across Scotland, there are 145 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid and 2,016 currently in hospital with the disease.

Vaccines

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures.

462,092 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 6,596 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,546,770 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 175,332 have tested positive and 1,371,438 were confirmed negative.

The latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland showed that 44 deaths linked to the virus were reported in NHS Grampian’s area last week.