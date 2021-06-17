North-east regional finalist for Care Chef of the Year going for the double

An Aberdeen care home is backing its head chef after he was nominated for a top award.

John Grover previously won Care Chef of the Year in 2018, and is now hoping to become the first person ever to win the title twice after making it through to the regional finals.

Mr Grover has the support of staff and residents at Barchester’s Fairview House in Danestone, where he is the head chef.

To make it through to the London finals of the competition, organised by the National Association of Care Catering, Mr Grover must first impress judges in a cook-off against seven other regional finalists.

“I would love to win the double and achieve something no other care chef has”

Mr Grover has been a chef in the care sector for seven years and joined Fairview House in March last year. Before that he worked in military hospitals for 24 years.

He said: “I absolutely love my job, I get so much pleasure from seeing our residents enjoying their food and I love ensuring my dishes are as nutritious and delicious as possible.

“I have taken part in many competitions, we used to have them in the army too and I absolutely thrive on competing. I would love to win the double and achieve something no other care chef has.”

General manager of Fairview House, Arlene Campbell said: “We couldn’t ask for a better head chef than John, he ensures all our residents’ nutritional needs are met and that their meals are restaurant quality. All residents look forward to their meals and love John’s cooking.

“We are all so proud of John, he brings such joy to the residents and ensures everyone receives excellent quality food and service.”

The regional finals take place on June 30.