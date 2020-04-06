North-east recycling staff thank residents for understanding during coronavirus pandemic

Staff from a north-east recycling service have thanked people for their understanding after coronavirus forced it to close centres.

Aberdeenshire Council’s recycling and waste service had to close its recycling centres late last month and initially reported problems with people leaving waste at the entrance.

In its latest update, the service reported no further issues and praised residents for sending messages of support.

A spokesman said: “Over a week has elapsed since we made the difficult decision to temporarily close our recycling centres.

“Since then, we’ve received numerous messages of support and understanding from the public.

“Ultimately, we closed our recycling centres for several reasons: First, to discourage non-essential travel, to keep our staff and the public safe and finally, to focus our resources on household waste collections, as we’re experiencing an increasing number of staff shortages due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We understand many of you have come to rely on these sites and we’re saddened by their temporary closure. We’re uncertain how long this will last, but we promise to keep you updated as the situation changes.”

