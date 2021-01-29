North-east recycling firm wins sustainability award

A north-east recycling firm has been recognised as one of the UK’s most sustainable companies.

The British Renewable Energy Awards (REA) celebrate the achievements of organisations and individuals in the areas of green energy or clean technology.

North-east based Keenan Recycling, which is the UK’s largest commercial food waste collection business, was presented with the sustainability award at an online ceremony.

The award was presented for the firm’s commitment to sustainability.

Managing director Grant Keenan said: “This award recognises our passion for the circular economy and our ethos of working in partnership with customers and stakeholders to make recycling of food waste a business imperative.

“With roughly one quarter of man-made greenhouse gas emissions created by leftovers and surplus food going to landfill, we help them understand the impact that food waste has on the environment and work with them so they can play their part in reducing their carbon footprint and, in turn, generating renewable power.”

The firm was originally set up in 2001 as a garden waste composting business before turning its attentions to food waste in 2009.

Its business model is centred around a “circular” economy, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill and encouraging items to be reused and recycled.

That includes turning items such as food waste into biofuel and compost.

The company currently processes more than 100,000 tonnes of organic waste every year.