North-east recycling centres to stay open during tighter Covid restrictions

Recycling centres in the north-east will stay open despite the introduction of tougher coronavirus restrictions, council chiefs have confirmed.

Aberdeenshire Council’s household waste and recycling facilities will not have to close, despite the Scottish Government announcing the reintroduction of lockdown measures for the whole of January.

The centres were closed during the first lockdown between March and June 2020, but reopened by appointment only – a policy which will remain in place as long as social distancing is needed.

Under new guidance set out by ministers, visits to household waste and recycling facilities are classed as essential travel. However, residents are being asked to avoid the busiest times.

Anyone who has recorded a positive test for Covid-19 or is displaying symptoms of the virus must not attend.

In a statement, the council said: “Our household recycling centres will remain open during the lockdown, staff levels permitting.

“Based on Scottish Government guidance, visiting a recycling centre is permitted as essential travel, however, please only travel to a recycling centre if absolutely necessary.

“Remember you need to book a time slot to visit a recycling centre – this is to maintain physical-distancing to protect both visitors and staff, to reduce waiting times and to avoid build-up of traffic on the neighbouring roads; the booking system is expected to be in place as long as physical distancing measures are required.”

Anyone making a booking must be a resident of Aberdeenshire, and must be depositing household waste – trade waste is not permitted.

To book a slot visit aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/recycling/book-recycling-centre-visit