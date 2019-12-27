North-east recycling centre to close during works on new facility

A new recycling centre featuring increased opening hours and added materials for recycling is to be created.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed developer Kirkwood Homes will begin construction of the facility in Alford next month.

The current Alford Recycling Centre on Mart Road has limited operating hours and accepts restricted streams of materials when compared with larger sites.

The final day for drop-offs at the current site is January 15, with works on the new centre expected to be completed by the summer.

Facilities during construction will be provided for cardboard with a recycling point at the car park near Grampian Transport Museum and a seasonal drop-off point for garden waste will be provided from April.