North-east records hottest UK temperatures of year so far, but will it continue?

By David Mackay
31/05/2021, 4:26 pm Updated: 31/05/2021, 4:28 pm
© Wullie Marr / DCT MediaLocals headed to Aberdeen beach to catch the sun.
Communities across the north-east baked in the sun today, recording the highest temperature in the UK so far this year.

Clear skies and sunshine pushed thermometers as high as 24.6C in Kinloss this afternoon.

The Met Office has confirmed it is the hottest reading recorded in the UK since Kew Gardens in London on March 30 reached 24.5C.

However, while inland parts of the north-east soaked up the rays, the North Sea coast has remained cool while shrouded in haar.

The contrast has led to some remarkable differences in temperatures throughout today.

While residents in Aboyne enjoyed weather topping 20C, those living in Inverbervie just 34 miles away have continued to wrap up warm while the mercury has only reached 8C.

The far north has remained slightly cooler through the day with Brora enjoying 18C heat while Wick has reached 16C.

Beaches on the Moray coast have been busy throughout the day.

But will it last for the rest of the week?

The short answer is yes, for some.

Expect temperatures in Moray and the Highlands to remain high with the Met Office forecasting up to 24C in Elgin, while Inverness should reach 23C, on Tuesday with a clear sky for most of the day.

Inland areas in Aberdeenshire should generally enjoy the best of the weather with a clear day and 20C predicted in Braemar and Huntly.

Warm weather will also stretch to the west coast with Fort William expected to hit 22C despite cloud cover.

However, the east coast will continue to be smothered in haar with only 12C forecast in Aberdeen, dropping to just 10C in Stonehaven.

Warm weather with sunny intervals are expected to continue across the north and north-east for the rest of the week.

Met Office forecasters expect the huge contrasts between the regions to ease though with Inverness and Elgin dropping to about 19C by the weekend while Aberdeen and Peterhead should climb to 16C.