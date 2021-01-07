North-east records highest number of deaths in a day as Covid-19 cases rise by 302

Fourteen north-east residents are among the 78 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths recorded, seven of the residents were from the Aberdeen City area, with six from Aberdeenshire.

One death has also been recorded in Moray.

The figures represent the largest rise in the number of deaths for the north-east since the beginning of the pandemic.

Previously the highest daily total of deaths in Aberdeen was seven, with Aberdeenshire’s highest figure standing at four.

Moray has recorded three deaths in one day before, however, the cumulative total of 14 is the worst since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Scotland.

Across the north-east Covid-19 cases have risen by 302 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland rose by 2,649 across the same time frame representing 11.3% of those tested, the largest daily rise in this wave of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 143,715.

With 78 deaths recorded of those who previously contracted Covid-19, the total number of deaths across the country has risen to 4,779.

A total of 1,467 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,423,888 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,280,173 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 302 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 9,479.