North-east records 75 new cases of coronavirus as Scotland’s total rises by 1,118

New data released by the Scottish Government shows Covid-19 cases have risen by 1,118 since yesterday.

The number of people diagnosed with the virus across the country now sits at 80,135, with 75 of those confirmed in the north-east.

A further 36 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours – bringing the nation’s death toll to 3,280.

The latest statistics also confirmed that 1,198 people remain in hospital with 92 of those being treated in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,079,372 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 999,237 were confirmed negative.

1,079,372 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,118 to 80,135 Sadly 36 more patients who tested positive have died (3,280 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/y2ZUVRUVJ4 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 14, 2020

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 75 new cases the north-east, bringing totals in Grampian to 3,885.