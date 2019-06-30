North-east reconviction rate rises to new high

The north-east has some of the highest reconviction rates in Scotland, new figures show.

A new Scottish Government report shows 30.8% of the 3,260 offenders convicted at courts in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire in the 12 months up until the end of April 2016 reoffended within 12 months.

The figures are divided into 25 court areas and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has the second-highest reconviction rates, after Clackmannanshire.

Angus was joint 15th, with 25.2% of 709 convicts reoffending, and Moray was 21st, with 22.3% of 561 convicts reoffending.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr criticised the SNP over the report and drew attention to figures which showed the number of repeat domestic abuse offenders rising from 8.8% in 2015-16 to 9.2% in 2017-18.

Mr Kerr said: “The SNP has completely failed to reduce the reoffending rate and the rise in domestic abuse reoffending is particularly worrying.

“The fact is the SNP’s plan to abolish 12-month prison sentences will let more domestic abusers avoid jail.

“The SNP has also ignored victims groups raising serious concerns about the expansion of electronic tags and the risk this poses to the public.”

But Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said that, across Scotland, the reconviction rate was the lowest since records began 20 years ago, with 27.2% of 40,606 convicts reoffending within a year.

He said: “Our firm focus on rehabilitation and reintegration has helped achieve a reconviction rate over the last two years that is the lowest since comparable records began 20 years ago.

“Low reconviction remains a key focus of Scotland’s modern justice system in order to continue reducing reoffending.”