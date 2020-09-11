North-east recommended to keep guard up with ‘fragile’ Covid-19 situation

The number of cases of coronavirus may have dropped again in the north-east but a health boss has warned the situation remains “fragile”.

As coronavirus cases begin to rise again in other parts of Scotland, reaching more than 150 new cases in one day, parts of the country are seeing lockdown restrictions tightened in a bid to stop cases multiplying.

And Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, warned that north-east residents needed to take care to keep levels low across the region.

Although the number of new cases recorded in Grampian in August reached into the double digits – the highest number of cases recorded in one day in the month was 45 – compared to 59 at the peak in April.

Jillian said: “We went from having a really low number of cases to having 45 a day in August.

“We went from being very quiet to working at full speed. During the outbreak the largest number of cases was 45 in August, compared to 59 in April. It wasn’t a lot less, but it was less.

“For a while it was looking quite nerve wracking, but by and large it was contained.

“Now we’ve moved past the outbreak we’re down to five a day, which is a lot less, especially when you see Glasgow has 83 a day.

“We were very, very busy, but luckily most of them didn’t require hospital admission.

“The main thing is we’ve hit a really low number, but we’ve got to keep these numbers low all of the time.

“The more we test, the more cases we’re going to see. We were testing 1,200 people a day in Grampian in August, compared to 200 a day in April.

“The numbers testing positive are really small, less than 1%.

“The situation is very volatile, it’s fragile. I get the sense that after the outbreak, people are more concerned. It doesn’t feel like it’s been as busy as it was before, people are being more cautious.”

As the colder seasons approach, the NHS faces different challenges at a time when the health board is usually busy with seasonal illnesses.

Staff in the north-east have also been liaising with other health boards to share their experiences, which Jillian added has been very helpful.

Dr Derek Cox, public health consultant, added: “There are a lot more tests being carried out in comparison to two months ago, and some of the rise in case numbers will be explained by this. There is little doubt however that there is a true rise in numbers of cases in Scotland.

“At the moment the rise is concentrated in the west central belt, however we in Grampian mustn’t let our guard down simply because we have got over the recent outbreak.

“It cannot be said too often – the control measures that should universally be in place are hand hygiene, disinfecting of common touch surfaces, respiratory hygiene, physical distancing, appropriate use of PPE and not going to work with symptoms.”