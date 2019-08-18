North-east ranger service will take you on a walk through the time

North-east residents are being invited to learn more about historic farming practices in the area.

The Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service has organised an event which will demonstrate roles during the Bronze Age around Tarland.

There will be a walk to Tomnaverie stone circle giving visitors a view up to the Howe of Cromar.

The 7.5-mile trek will also visit the sites of Culsh earth house and the recently-excavated Hillhead stone circle.

It takes place on September 7 from 10.30am.

For more information email ranger.service@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 534333.

Donations will be welcome.