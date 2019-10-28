North-east railway to get £4.5m cash boost

Network Rail is investing an additional £4.5 million to improve the performance of the network in the north-east.

The cash is being used to improve reliability, prevent infrastructure faults or reduce the time it takes to fix these faults.

Network Rail plans to spend the money on improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness line, the East Coast main line, the Highland main and the Far North line.

It will also employ new staff and bring in new machinery to depots in Perth and Inverness. The announcement comes as the firm’s £330m Aberdeen to Inverness improvement project nears completion.

The upgrade is due to be finished in December and it will see an increase in services calling at Inverurie.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, said: “This investment will be targeted at a range of initiatives which we believe will help to complement the extensive renewal and refurbishment work – driving down delays and improving reliability.”